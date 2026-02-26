Track and field makes history in Boston

By Keon Edington / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University track and field team made history once again as they traveled to Boston, to participate in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Feb. 13-14. Simultaneously, the Penguins hosted the Last Chance Invitational on Feb. 13 at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.

Youngstown State had a strong showing Friday as the men competed in the 3000-meter run, where junior Patrick Burgos clocked a time of 8:11.80. His time moves him to fourth for the fastest 3000-meter run in program history.

In addition to Burgos, junior Blaze Fichter finished with a time of 8:23.53. Junior Owen Brady finished with a time of 8:29.25.

Following the 3000-meter run, the men took to the track again to partake in the mile where another history-making performance took place. Junior Connor Shingleton finished with a personal best of 4:06.93, moving him into fourth all-time in program history for a mile run.

Sophomore Ethan Cope came home with a time of 4:14.59, as freshman Brock Farris ran to a stop at 4:17.28. Junior Sage Vavro finished with an overall time of 4:19.77, however they did not place in the finals.

During the second day of the invitational, the women took to the track for the 3000-meter run. Sophomore Caleigh Richards finished with a time of 9:33.62, and senior Jenna Razavi came home with a time of 9:49.91.

The rest of the team stayed home and competed in the Last Chance Invitational, where the Penguins finished the meet with six victories overall.

Junior Micah Mitchell leaped his way to another victory in the 60-meter hurdle finale and finished ahead of the competition with a time of 7.84. Senior Brandon Hutchinson followed up his historic run last week with a fourth-place finish in the hurdles to set a personal best time of 7.99. Senior Clancy Crystal placed seventh with a time of 8.22.

In the 800-meter run, junior Trenton Shutters won the event with a time of 1:52.81. Junior Jacob Puhalla finished sixth with a time of 1:54.76.

Sophomore Josh Jones won the 3000-meter run with an overall time of 8:28.05. Freshman Caleb Prettyman placed fourth with a time of 8:34.96.

For the women’s side, the Penguins placed in three of the top four spots in the 3000-meter run, as Junior McKinley Fielding finished first and sophomore Megan Stafford and junior Lillian Katsaras followed behind in third and fourth, respectively.

Junior Lea Parham won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.61. Sophomore Ava Littler finished fifth with a time of 8.82.

To conclude the running events, the Penguins won the women’s 4×400-meter relay race with an overall time of 3:52.44, leaving the University of Akron in second place.

In the field events, junior Lukas Lang and freshman Jak Rovan finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s pole vault.

Junior Jaylynn King finished second in the women’s weight throw with a toss of 18.37 meters, while senior Grace Sparks followed up in eighth at a throw of 16.92 meters.

The track and field team will return home to the WATTS for the Horizon League Championships on Feb. 28.



