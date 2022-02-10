Tips and tricks for writing your best research paper

By Samantha Smith

Youngstown State University’s Writing Center, located in Maag Library, offers in-person and online appointments for students in need of writing assistance.

Ben Unger, a senior psychology major and tutor for the Writing Center, explains what the center does.

“We are a center where you can come and have any written assignment reviewed,” he said. “We give advice for individual assignments, but also on how to improve your writing overall.”

The center is free for all YSU students to use for any of their classes.

Emily Vero, a sophomore integrated language arts major and tutor, explained one of her best tips for students writing a research paper.

“Definitely plan it out,” she said. “If you just go in a week before it’s due and you try to sit down and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to write this research paper the week before it’s due.’ Chances are, it’s either not going to happen or you’re just going to be very, very stressed out.”

Unger said his recommendation to students is to create an outline for their paper before writing.

“I always recommend an outline, even if it’s super brief,” he said. “Just getting your main ideas planned out so you can keep your ideas all together and organized.”

Angela Messenger, coordinator of the Writing Center, said one of her best tips for students is to look over the original prompt of the paper to make sure they have everything they need.

“I think revisiting whatever prompt of the assignment sheet your professor provides you [with], because not every research paper is looking for you to do the same thing,” she said. “And really, the heart of a research paper is to educate yourself on the topic.”

For the Maag Library location, in-person hours are:

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information on the Writing Center, visit its webpage or stop by its office in the lower level of Maag Library in room 171.