The Penguins are far from home

By Joel Fuzo / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University women’s volleyball team sits with a 2-4 record as it continues a long road trip.

The Penguins have competed in both the University of Connecticut Tournament and the Geri Polvino Invitational, hosted by Eastern Kentucky University.

Youngstown State started the tournament with back-to-back losses to Sacred Heart University and UConn. The Penguins went on a two-game win streak against Long Island University and Radford University.

Youngstown State’s win over LIU marks Riley Jarett’s first win as the Penguins’ head coach.

Senior Isabel Schaefbauer set a new career high with 54 assists and 24 digs against LIU.

In the same game, junior Abbie Householder had her first 20-20 match — a tied game. Junior Bianca Giglio set a new career-best with 10 kills as the Penguins won the series 3-2.

Radford kept the series close in the first set with a six-point deficit. The last two sets were decided within a few possessions.

Fifth-year senior Nyia Setla had a team-high of 20 digs, and Householder set a career-high of 24 kills, as Youngstown State won the series 3-1.

Morehead State University ended the Penguins momentum, as the Eagles went on multiple-scoring-runs at the end of each set to defeat YSU, 3-0.

The team’s struggles continued against Eastern Kentucky, as the team had a collective 26 kills and the series ended with another 3-0 loss.

Householder earned herself all-tournament team honors in both tournaments. She currently averages 3.65 kills per set, the highest of her collegiate career. Householder also ranks fourth in the Horizon League in kills with 84.

As Youngstown State closed out its last game in Richmond, the Penguins will face Canisius University on Sept. 12, launching the first game of the Ellicott Hotels Western New York Invitational.

The first match of the three-game tournament will be streamed live on Golden Griffins Broadcast Network.