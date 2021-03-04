The Jambar Earns Recognition from Ohio News Media Association

By Kelcey Norris

It’s been one of the toughest years to share news, but The Jambar received recognition for persevering through it all. The Ohio News Media Association awarded the student publication of Youngstown State University with 10 awards in as many categories for collegiate news publications across the state.

The ceremony was held virtually Friday, Feb. 26. The ONMA awarded The Jambar staff second place in the News Coverage category, as well as second place in the In-Depth Reporting category for the issue called “Goodbye Vindicator: The End of a Youngstown Legacy.”

The Jambar also received the runner-up spot in best multimedia package for coverage on Jambar TV about The Vindicator closing.

Material was submitted from the 2019-2020 The Jambar staff working under the leadership of editor-in-chief Rachel Gobep and managing editor Alyssa Weston. For some categories, including COVID-19 coverage, materials from fall 2019 to October 2020 were submitted.

In the arts and entertainment category, third place was given to YSU psychology graduate student Frances Clause for her story titled “Jeff Wormley: On the Road with the Ramones.” Clause was formerly the arts and entertainment editor for The Jambar.

In opinion writing, Mac Pomeroy’s column series earned second place. The Jambar also received third place in staff headline writing.

The Jambar was awarded first place for print design. Head designer of the issue was Britany Hickey, with assistance from Douglas M. Campbell.

In the photojournalism category, graduates Brent Bigelow, Frances Clause and Brian Yauger were the key photographers awarded with first place. Bigelow’s photo of graduate Nathan Mays of the football team titled “The Sun Sets on Nathan Mays’ Career” was the best submitted, according to the judges.

The Jambar was awarded first place for website design under former head web manager John Galvin. The staff was also a Pacemaker award semifinalist for thejambar.com in 2020.

One of the first place wins that stood out was winning in the special category of coronavirus coverage. The judge said the following about The Jambar’s coverage:

“These stories all had unique aspects that gave the reader introspect into pandemic from various viewpoints. The best by far, which put these entries at the front of the line was the focus on the nursing students. Beautiful pieces and well written.”

The Jambar’s adviser and YSU professor of journalism Mary Beth Earnheardt expressed pride in the organization.

“The Jambar does so well because of the environment created by YSU,” she said. “The fact we get institutional support for the work of our students translates to success in contests like ONMA and in the professional lives of students after they graduate.”

Erin Driscoll, executive director of Student Experience & Residence Life, commended the group for the accomplishments.

“The talent, passion and creativity of our students across the spectrum of student media is inspiring, and I’m so proud of the recognition that they have earned through ONMA,” Driscoll said. “These students are a living example of the importance of applying what you learn in the classroom to life outside the classroom, and using those experiences to develop skills to prepare for career success after YSU.”