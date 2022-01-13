The Jambar Column

On Dec. 21, 2021, a great tragedy struck the nation. Just a day before the new year, and weeks before her 100th birthday, Betty White passed away.

For those of you who don’t know who Betty White is, I am very sorry about that. She was one of the earliest stars of television, and probably one of the most popular actresses of all time.

Her work includes “The Betty White Show,” “Ponyo,” “The Golden Girls” and many other titles. Even if you think you haven’t seen her work, you probably have without realizing it.

She started her career in the late 1930s, and only stopped acting in 2019. If there is anyone who can be described as the true end of an era, it is her.

Her work was able to build bridges between people and generations. At the same time, she helped create the world we know today by pushing forward.

So, all of that being said, sad isn’t enough of a word to describe how it felt to learn about her passing. It was absolutely shocking, despite being something that was naturally coming.

Even though celebrities and icons, such as Betty White, are so far from our daily lives, we grow an attachment to them. We watch them for comfort in our favorite shows and movies, and we keep up with their lives through social media.

When they pass away, there is a subtle grief that can be felt by many. But we can still keep remembering them through their work and smiling in their memory.