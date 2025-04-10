The Jambar awarded top prize for collegiate journalism

By Elizabeth Coss / Jambar Contributor

The Jambar was invited to the Ohio News Media and Collegiate Fellowship Day hosted April 3 in Columbus.

For the first time, The Jambar was awarded the Frank E. Deaner Award for Excellence in Collegiate Journalism, Division A.

The last time The Jambar placed first in overall collegiate journalism was in 2012 in Division B.

The award is given to the collegiate organization that collects enough points, which are assigned by placing in a variety of categories.

The Jambar placed in six categories to secure the award, including:

Sports Coverage: first place

Headline Writing: first, second and third place

Overall News Coverage: second place

In-depth Reporting: second place

Best Multimedia Package: second place

Arts and Entertainment: third place