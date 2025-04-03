The end of Ramadan, celebration of community and reflection

Aicha Sawaneh / The Jambar

For the past month, millions of Muslims around the world observed Ramadan, a sacred time of fasting from sunrise to sunset, self-discipline and reflection. Now that it has ended, we look back on a month of spiritual growth, connection and, of course, the anticipation of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of fasting.

Eid al-Fitr, often called the “festival of breaking the fast,” is a day of joy, gratitude and community. It’s a time to gather for prayers, enjoy feasts, exchange gifts and give to charity. The celebration follows a physically and mentally demanding month, but one that strengthens faith and brings people closer together.

For students observing Ramadan on campus, balancing fasting with exams, late-night studying and inconsistent sleep schedules was challenging. Waking up for Suhoor — the pre-dawn meal — meant sacrificing precious hours of rest, and by the afternoon, exhaustion would kick in.

Despite the struggle, knowing we weren’t alone made a difference. Seeing my co-workers and professors acknowledge Ramadan, whether by offering a quiet space to pray or simply checking in, created a sense of support.

One of the aspects I’ve loved most this Ramadan was how respectful my coworkers were. No one made a big deal out of it, but their small gestures meant everything. Some avoided eating near me, not because I asked, but because they didn’t want to make fasting any harder.

Others checked in, asking how I was feeling or joking about how many days were left until the fast was over. It’s little things like that that make Ramadan even more meaningful. And then, just like that, it’s over. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting, and it’s a day of celebration, food and a lot of hugs.

It’s waking up early for prayers, dressing in our best clothes and feeling the relief of taking that first bite of food without having to check the time. It’s a day filled with joy and a sense of new beginnings, whether or not we’re with family. Even when celebrating away from home, there’s something beautiful about creating new traditions with the friends who’ve become family.

For those of us celebrating away from home, Eid can be bittersweet. There’s a sense of nostalgia for the large family gatherings, the familiar dishes and the traditions we grew up with. But there’s also something wonderful about creating new traditions with those who have become our second family. Sharing a meal, attending community events or even just texting “Eid Mubarak” to loved ones makes the day feel just as meaningful.

At its core, Ramadan and Eid are about gratitude, not just for the food we’ve missed, but for the lessons learned, the people around us and the community that makes it all worthwhile. So, as we celebrate today, let’s carry that gratitude forward. Let’s appreciate the kindness, the strength we’ve built and the sense of belonging that keeps us going.

Eid Mubarak to everyone — I hope your day is filled with joy, good food and a well-deserved nap!