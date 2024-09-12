The Jambar

As our society advances technologically, there is bound to be more of it in the classroom. The question The Jambar is asking today: Is technology helping or hindering learning?

The COVID-19 pandemic took place almost four years ago and there have been many technological advances in that time. However, in an article posted on The National Library of Medicine, researchers acknowledge that schools had to adapt to these changes.

According to the article, “These issues were emphasized during the recent COVID-19 pandemic that accelerated the use of digital technologies in education, generating questions regarding digitalization in schools.”

COVID-19 greatly impacted how quickly technology was incorporated into the classroom. However, it is important to remember that a lot of schools were not prepared for this transition. Therefore, a lot of students lacked a quality education while we were in quarantine.

Additionally, with the younger generations being more familiar with today’s technology, there may be a disconnect between students and educators. Students may want to take advantage of the technology, while professors may take a more traditional route.

Researchers elaborated on the National Library of Medicine’s website, explaining why educators need to be properly trained in utilizing technology in the classroom.

“Research on the use of mobile devices to support learning tends to report that the insufficient preparation of teachers is a major obstacle in implementing effective mobile learning programs in school,” the article elaborated.

With that being said, when technology is properly used for education there are many benefits. It allows students the chance to expand their resources and have them more readily available.

Resources such as online libraries, lessons and training are something we often see incorporated into education.

The National Library of Medicine article also stated, “The authors suggested that tablets offered additional advantages to students; namely, they reported improvements in students’ notetaking, organizational and communications skills, and creativity.”

Rather than using pen and paper to take notes, students use their tablets or laptops, which allows them to better keep up with lessons or lectures. These notes can also be easily reorganized for studying purposes.

Another area that improves with the integration of technology into education is communication between students, educators and other staff.

The National Library of Medicine’s website stated, “The capabilities of ICTs (e.g., interactive media, simulations) create new potential methods of testing specific skills, such as problem-solving and problem-processing skills, meta-cognitive skills, creativity and communication skills, and the ability to work productively in groups.”

Having new technologies in the classroom gives students the chance to easily collaborate on schoolwork.

Technology in the classroom has its strengths and weaknesses, but The Jambar believes the technological advances we have made recently have left a positive impact on education.