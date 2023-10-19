Taylor Swift released her concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” in theaters worldwide Oct. 12, and the 12-time Grammy award-winning artist continues to break more records.

The concert film was shot during the first three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While at Sofi Stadium, Swift performed six times for nearly 500,000 fans at the Los Angeles venue.

According to Time magazine, on the day of Swift’s concert film announcement, she broke the record for single-day advance ticket sales of $26 million in tickets sold. The previous record holder was the highly anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which sold $16.9 million in a single day — a complete blowout.

The official release date for the concert film was Oct. 13, but because of the unprecedented demand, Swift announced in an Instagram post that showings would start Oct. 12, along with additional showtimes throughout the weekend.

Aside from her record-breaking advance ticket sales, “The Eras Tour” has put other concert film records to shame, according to the LA Times.

In its first four days, the concert film brought in $96 million at the domestic box office, easily surpassing previous records and setting the bar high for future concert films. “The Eras Tour” concert film more than tripled the previous opening day record, $31 million, held by Miley Cyrus’ “Best of Both Worlds” in 2008.

The LA Times also reported that “The Eras Tour” concert film has, “in its first weekend exceeded the total box office of any concert film in the last 50 years, handily beating the $73 million earned by ‘Justin Bieber: Never Say Never’ in 2011.”

However, the 1970’s “Woodstock” remains the most commercially successful concert film — after inflation adjustments — of all time … for now.

On top of these impressive feats, there are a few factors to consider that make these accomplishments that much more monumental.

First, Swift’s tour isn’t even over. With nearly 150 shows worldwide, the tour is currently scheduled to end Nov. 23, 2024, in Toronto. Swift is currently in the Latin America stretch of her tour, with her next show Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

However, Swift announced Aug. 3 that nine more shows for a second U.S. stretch in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, plus six dates in Toronto to complete “The Eras Tour.” With Swift’s style of surprise announcements, many are wondering if she’ll announce more tour dates soon — not to mention how momentous the stadium tour is and all the records it has broken.

The second impressive feat is “The Eras Tour” concert film was only announced Sept. 26, not even a full month before it hit theaters and set records. Swift’s demand and influence is undeniably unprecedented and impressive.

The third factor to consider is that Swift has recently announced two album rerecordings — “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” released July 7 and “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” scheduled for release Oct. 27 — on top of the ongoing tour and concert film. Her hustle is unmatched.

A clever little detail is that the tickets are priced at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors — if you know, you know.

If you’re a Swiftie who attended a show in person, the concert film will add even more magic to your experience. If you’re a Swiftie who couldn’t attend in person, get your tickets, make the friendship bracelets and enjoy your night.

If you’re someone who doesn’t support or appreciate Taylor Swift — womp womp! She stays winning.

In the wise words of Barbara Walters in 2014, “Taylor Swift is the music industry.”