Swim and dive concludes successful season

By Zach Flesch / The Jambar

Three Youngstown State University swimming and diving team members concluded a successful 2024-25 season at the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships on March 10-12 at the McCorkle Aquatics Center in Columbus.

Sophomore Hanna Held was the lone Penguin to compete on the first day of the meet, representing the women’s program in the three-meter diving event. Held placed 44th in the preliminary round with a cumulative score of 209.70 through six dives.

Held and senior Ellen Linscheid both competed in the one-meter diving event. Held placed 40th in the preliminary round with a score of 207.50, while Linscheid finished 42nd with 202.

Senior Cody Thill competed in the men’s one-meter diving event. He placed 45th in the preliminary round and finished with a score of 223.20.

Held was the only competitor from Youngstown State on the last day of the meet, as she qualified for the platform diving event. She finished 27th during the preliminary round, with 188.50 during her five dives.

During the postseason College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America National Invitational Championship on March 13-15, the men’s and women’s teams competed at the Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training facility.

Junior James Slessor finished fifth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 24.76. Slessor placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 53.96, while coming in 15th in the 200 breaststroke with 1:59.80.

The men’s 400 free relay squad of seniors Gavin Redden and Darren Laing and freshmen Lorenz Beck and Jacob Gramer clocked a collective time of 2:56.49.

In the women’s 1000 free, junior Miriam Frass placed 21st with a time of 10:12.66 and senior Hailey Clark finished closely behind in 23rd place with a time of 10:14.14. Freshman Olivia Sweetman clocked a time of 10:16.20 for 26th, while freshman Morgan Glass finished 32nd with a time of 10:24.37.

Freshman Ethan Woycehoski swam a time of 9:56.57 in the men’s portion of the event, to finish in 24th place.

Looking at the other relay events the Penguins participated in, the men’s 800 free relay team of Gramer, Beck, Laing and Woycehoski finished 12th with a time of 6:42.06.

The men’s 200 medley relay team of Gramer, Laing, junior Dom Panozzo and freshman Elliot Elmore finished 15th with a time of 1:29.23. The men’s 200-free relay squad of Elmore, Redden, Laing and Slessor finished 18th with a collective time of 1:23.07.

The CSCAA National Invitational Championship wraps up the 2024-25 swimming and diving teams’ season.

To stay up to date with the teams over the offseason, visit its instagram @ysuswimdive.