Students gush over bad dates

By Elizabeth Coss

Valentine’s Day has long been a day known to many for going on dates and spending time with loved ones, but some students at Youngstown State University might dread getting back on the scene after some past dates they’ve experienced. Here are some of the worst dates students have gone on.

Cara Bornemiss, senior education major:

“[The date] happened a few years ago, and someone I knew asked me out. He had this whole elaborate plan to go to dinner and the movies, and he made it seem like he had everything planned out. So, the night came and I was so excited and he picked me up. He started driving the opposite way of literally everything that we talked about, and somehow we ended up at Mosquito Lake. It was freezing outside in the middle of winter, he looks at me and goes, ‘So are we going to do this or not?’ I was so uncomfortable and annoyed that I called my friend to come pick me up.”

Ian Chepke, sophomore business administration major:

“The worst first date I went on was my freshman year. It started when I met this girl in the Honors College, and I wanted to ask her out, but she ended up leaving this meeting that I was in before I ever got the chance to talk to her, but I knew her name. I ended up emailing her through the YSU email. I don’t know how it worked, but she ended up saying yes, that she wanted to go out with me, and I asked her out to coffee.

“We went and we were sitting over in Dunkin’ [Donuts] for about an hour, maybe two, talking, and eventually this guy that she knew rolled up. He sat down and you could tell that he didn’t like that I was there because he was into her. I tried to be pleasant with him and talk and keep him included in the conversation, but he kept cutting me off, and she kept telling him, ‘Maybe you should go do your work,’ and eventually he decided to try and make friends here. He looked at me and he goes, ‘Hey, did she tell you about the weirdo that emailed her the other day asking for her number?’ I didn’t know what to say at the time, but in the movies you always see the guy go, ‘No,’ and play it off, so that’s what I did. I played it off and I go, ‘No, no, no, no, she didn’t tell me that story, I didn’t hear about it.’ Eventually, the girl ended up going [to the other man], ‘That’s the guy, that’s the guy that emailed me.’ [The relationship] never ended up going anywhere, that’s the only date we ended up going on.”

Aly Montanez, sophomore business administration major:

“We planned on going to the movies, but beforehand he was like, ‘Hey, let’s meet at the park,’ so I said okay, and we both parked our cars in this really random, vacant parking lot and I got out of my car and he was like ‘Hi,’ and I said ‘Hey.’ We started walking and he was silent the whole time. I tried to make conversation with him, but he kept nodding and I was like, ‘Okay, so where are we going?’ and he was like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to go on the trail,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ We were walking around Boardman Park’s trail for like 20 minutes before I looked at my phone and was like ‘We’re going to miss the movie.’ He goes, ‘Oh, okay,’ and we turned around and went to the movie. He didn’t talk at all during the movie, and kind of just sat there and was falling asleep. When I got back to my car, I was like, ‘Yeah, this was great, I’ll definitely see you next time,’ he said, ‘Okay.’ He said maybe like, 15 words the whole date.”

While having bad dates is an unpleasant experience for many, they make for hilarious stories to share in the future forever.