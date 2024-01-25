Student resources moved to DeBartolo Hall

The Dean of Students, Student Counseling Services, and the Penguin Pantry changed locations over winter break. They have been relocated to the third floor of DeBartolo Hall.

Hours and services for the Dean of Students, Student Counseling Services, and the Penguin Pantry remain the same.

The offices were moved because of the impending reconstruction to Kilcawley Center.

Some services the Dean of Students can assist the campus community with are:

— Food/housing insecurity

— Safety concerns

— Discrimination and/or harassment concerns

— Mental health concerns