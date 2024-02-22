The Youngstown Press Club will host a Student Press Freedom Day celebration at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the Schwebel Lounge of Kilcawley Center.

The event is sponsored by Youngstown Press Club, The Jambar, Jambar TV, WKBN-TV, The Business Journal, Youngstown State University’s chapter of Society for Collegiate Journalists, and The Anderson Program in Journalism at YSU.

Attendees will hear presentations from Jambar employees, including Molly Burke, Elizabeth Coss, Shianna Gibbons, Christopher Gillett and Dylan Lux. Music will be provided by John Ostapowicz and refreshments will be served.

The celebration is free and open to the public. The first 50 attendees will receive a free button from the Student Press Law Center.