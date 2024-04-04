Student government elections

Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association hosted its fall 2024 election from 8 a.m. on April 2 through 8 p.m. on April 3.

The election fills executive board, academic senate and representative positions. SGA President Jordan Pintar and Executive Vice President Sofia Meyers ran for reelection uncontested.

Results for the election are expected to be solidified and announced following an 18-hour grievance period. Pintar and Meyers will continue their roles if no grievances are filed.

If reappointed, Pintar and Meyer’s selected vice president for financial affairs, Francesco McElrath; vice president for public relations, Alyssa Oswald; and chief of staff, Rayvin Gorrell, will assume their positions immediately.

Executive board positions of parliamentarian, vice president for student life and vice president for assessment and enrichment will be decided at a meeting April 22 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.