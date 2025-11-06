Sophomores strive to achieve PNC excellence

By Tristan Hostetter / Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University sophomores Lukas Lang and Sophia Gregory have been named the Fall 2025 PNC Achievers, an honor that recognizes student-athletes who excel in academics, leadership and community involvement in addition to their athletic performance.

The award, presented as a plaque each semester by PNC Bank in partnership with YSU Athletics, highlights one male and one female student-athlete who embody the values of scholarship, service and sportsmanship. Lang and Gregory were both honored at Stambaugh Stadium in August during a home football game, where they were recognized in front of fans, teammates and family members.

Ted Schmidt, regional president of PNC Bank in Youngstown, issued a statement outlining the importance of recognizing students who excel beyond expectations in all facets of student life.

“That’s the heart of PNC Achievers … celebrating academic achievement, community service and student leadership, not one at the expense of others. And doing it here in Youngstown lets their peers and families see that balanced excellence is the standard we cheer for,” Schmidt stated.

Lang, a sophomore on the men’s track and field team, won the first indoor and outdoor Horizon League titles of his career in the pole vault during the 2024-25 season. Lang also placed in the top three in the pole vault at 10 different meets in 2025.

For Lang, the honor of being named a PNC Achiever came as a surprise.

“It was a shock, kind of, you know? It was really cool,” Lang said. “I did some research on the award, and I found it to be a pretty big honor, being that all student-athletes were up for it, I guess. I am very thankful that I got it, it’s a big honor.”

Lang said that he valued the recognition for spotlighting his work outside of athletics.

“That’s why I’m here,” Lang said. “I’m here to get a degree, I’m here to set myself up for a future job. I definitely prioritize academics more than athletics, but athletics still are a significant part of my life.”

Schmidt’s thoughts aligned with Lang’s idea that academics and athletics are both important to the overall student experience.

“At YSU, recognizing Achievers at marquee moments puts academics and service on the same stage as athletics, creating positive peer pressure that nudges more students to stretch in both arenas,” Schmidt stated.

Gregory, a sophomore on the women’s basketball team, was named Horizon League Freshman of the Year and to the conference’s All-Freshman Team, becoming the third Penguin in program history to do so.

Gregory expressed similar thoughts to Lang, emphasizing the student aspect of being a student-athlete.

“Sports is like a huge part of it,” Gregory said. “However, my one coach just said that the ball is going to stop bouncing, so you have to focus on school, and that has been my main focus.”

Gregory also said how grateful she is that the award acknowledges her work in different ways.

“It’s really nice to be recognized for the stuff that you do off the court, like including school and the work that you put in there,” Gregory said.

The PNC Achievers award has been bestowed at YSU since 2016, with the athletic department choosing two students every semester who they feel have earned the title.

“Schools identify honorees who are excelling in class, contributing to the community and modeling leadership on their teams and across campus life. That local lens keeps the honor authentic to YSU,” Schmidt stated.