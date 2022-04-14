Softball takes step back during road trip 

By Cameron Stubbs

The Youngstown State University softball team hit the road for its latest batch of games starting off with a weather-altered single game versus Cleveland State University.

The Sunday matinee against the Vikings saw the Penguins drop the game 3-1.

Fifth-year pitcher Elle Buffenbarger was handed her fifth loss of the season after giving up three earned runs on seven hits.

The offense stagnated as the Penguins’ single hit came from junior catcher Conchetta Rinaldi’s solo home run in the top of the first inning.

Rinaldi is the battery for the Penguins and with the loss on Buffenbarger’s hands, Rinaldi commented on what happens during those situations.

“[Buffenbarger] knows what we can do,” Rinaldi said. “Obviously, with everything that we accomplished last year, it’s about putting the pieces together at the right time.”

Next up was a doubleheader versus Niagara University, resulting in a pair of losses.

Buffenbarger pitched the first game and received her second-straight loss as the Penguins fell 7-6. Junior Megan Turner led the offense as she went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Penguins only produced two hits, both by fifth-year Yazmine Romero. Sophomore Sophie Howell pitched well in the 2-0 loss, allowing just five hits.

