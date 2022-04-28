Softball slides on a 5-game win streak

By Cameron Stubbs

The Youngstown State University softball team recently was on a roll as it produced a five-game win streak. The win streak started in the second game versus Cleveland State University.

The Penguins dropped the first game versus the Vikings 2-1 as sophomore Sophie Howell pitched well in the loss, giving up only three hits.

Game two was highlighted by fifth-year pitcher Elle Buffenbarger, who struck out four batters in the 3-2 complete game performance.

Junior Megan Turner’s two-run homer in the third inning helped secure the win for the Penguins.

The Penguins then returned home for a three-game series against the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Game one was a shootout as the Penguins edged out the win 9-8 with six ‘Guins tallying an RBI, led by junior Avrey Schumacher with 3 RBIs.

Game two was a 5-2 win that saw four different Penguins knock in RBIs while Buffenbarger picked up her first save of the season.

Game three was a much different story as the only run in the entire game came from fifth-year Yazmine Romero in the fourth inning.

Buffenbarger picked up her 17th win of the season while also eclipsing the 700 career-strikeout mark, the most ever in Penguin history.

Fifth-year Nikki Saibene also set a milestone as she tied the RBI record at 130 for the Penguins.

Saibene commented on the milestone she set for the team.

“It feels great,” Saibene said. “It’s definitely a really good personal accomplishment that I’m very excited to have. I wouldn’t be able to do it without my team — without the runners getting on, I wouldn’t be able to hit them in.”

Next, the Penguins faced off against Oakland University in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Penguins fell in both games 1-0 and 3-1.

Game one was a one-hit performance from the Penguins, as sophomore Sydney Payne came through with the single hit. Sophomore Sophie Howell gained the loss even though she pitched well, allowing one run on eight hits.

Game two was much of the same as the Penguins could only muster up three hits. The only RBI came from freshman Bree Kohler in the second inning.

The Penguins will start a three-game series versus Purdue University Fort Wayne on April 29. Follow along on ysusports.com for updates on the series.