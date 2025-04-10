Softball, hard battles

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

Before concluding a three-game series against Robert Morris University, the Youngstown State University softball team hosted Purdue Fort Wayne University in another trio of matchups.

The Mastodons bested the Penguins in the series 2-1 after a strong opening matchup April 3. Youngstown State was shutout in the first game 6-0.

PFW’s infield went to work in Game One with nine hits, two stolen bases and three walks. The Penguins only mustered four hits in the matchup and were unable to steal any bases.

A doubleheader gave the Penguins an opportunity to redeem themselves against the Mastodons. Youngstown State knotted the series at one apiece after a 7-4 victory.

Freshman Ayla Ray and senior Taylor Truran each hit home runs to help the Penguins secure the victory. With the win, Head Coach Brian Campbell earned his 400th career win at the helm of the program.

The Penguins flipped the script from the series opener. Youngstown State recorded 12 hits in the game compared to Purdue Fort Wayne’s six.

The Penguins crossed home plate and saw their first score of the day when sophomore Lydia Wilkerson hit a ground-rule double enabling sophomore Macy Littler to run one in. Junior Bree Kohler and senior Elyssa Imler also recorded two hits.

The series nightcap showcased another six-run win for Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons outscored the Penguins and recorded four times the amount of hits. Kohler was the only Penguin to reach home plate in the matchup, as Fort Wayne defeated YSU 6-1.

The Penguins scored first in the bottom of the first inning, but a strong offensive surge by the Mastodons reshaped the scoreboard. The PFW scoring streak began when sophomore Aglaia Rudd plated home from junior Tory Countryman’s single.

Countryman added a score of her own, alongside sophomore Gwen McMenemy and juniors Bailey Manos and Kennedy Peckinbaugh.

With the Horizon League loss, the Penguins fell to a 10-28 overall and a 2-7 in conference play.

After rounding out the series against Robert Morris on April 9-10, the Penguins will travel to Indianapolis for a matchup against Indiana University Indianapolis.

The first game is set for 1 p.m. April 12. To view live stats and stay updated on the women’s softball team, visit ysusports.com.