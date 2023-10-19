Softball finishes fall ball

By Madeline Hippeard

After playing eight games over the course of September and October, the Youngstown State University softball team concluded its fall campaign Oct. 13.

The ‘Guins faced teams from northeast Ohio and around the Pittsburgh area.

Head coach Brain Campbell said the softball team hosts fall games so players can get used to game-like environments before the season starts in spring.

“During the fall we just mix things up, we look and see different things,” Campbell said. “It’s just about letting them play and getting into these situations in the fall because the more they’re in that situation come spring, it’ll help them.”

During fall ball, the team practices two days a week, with a heavy focus on weight room and conditioning activities. Then on Fridays, the lady ‘Guins gear up to play.

Campbell said he believes fall games are a part of building the team.

“We’re here to get these young ladies playing and putting them in situations, seeing different pitchers compared to our pitchers against them the whole time, we get to see somebody different,” Campbell said. “We want them to correct the mistakes and little things and that’s what fall is for.”

Over the course of the short fall season, the Penguins competed against Cuyahoga Community College, Mercyhurst University, Slippery Rock University, Walsh University, Notre Dame College and Gannon University.

The team also competed in a double-header against Pennsylvania Western University Clarion for the final game of the fall season.

Fall ball also helps with team building by showing players what their strengths are. Senior pitcher Sophie Howell said one of the team’s biggest strengths this year is the players’ chemistry together.

“It’s something that might get overlooked, but it’s really important for everybody to be together to be successful,” said Howell. “Our defense is very strong and our hitting seems to be very good throughout the fall, so I think that everything looks pretty good.”

The ‘Guins will return to the field in the spring when their regular season play begins. To find updates on the team over their break, visit ysusports.com.