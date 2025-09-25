Soccer tackles Horizon League

By Will Anderson / The Jambar

Horizon League play started for the Youngstown State University women’s soccer team with a two-game homestand against the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay on Sept. 18 and the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee on Sept. 21.

The Penguins started off their homestand with a 3-2 win against Green Bay, even though the Phoenix outshot the team 29 to 11.

Youngstown State scored in the 23rd minute with a goal from redshirt sophomore Sara Felder off an assist by junior Camille Bultel. The Penguins added another goal just six minutes later off a shot from freshman Kamryn Rosa — just out of reach of the Phoenix goalkeeper.

A minute later, redshirt sophomore Maya Naimoli stepped up for the ’Guins as she stopped a penalty kick. Green Bay responded with a goal in the 35th minute to make the score 2-1 going into halftime.

Seven minutes after the second half started, Felder assisted senior Emma Rigone for her first goal of the season. The Phoenix responded with a comeback attempt in the 86th minute to keep it close, but fell short.

The loss dropped the Phoenix to 2-6-1 overall on the season, and 0-1 in conference play.

The win gave Head Coach Rich Wall his first Horizon League victory. After the game, Wall said he was excited with his team’s performance against Green Bay.

“[I’m] happy that we got the three goals again, and more importantly, three points,” Wall said. “Winning is not easy in this league, so you take three points at a time anytime you can get them.”

The Penguins then hosted Milwaukee and fell short 2-nil. The two teams were in a hard-fought, scoreless battle throughout the first half.

17 minutes after halftime, the Panthers took the lead off of a penalty kick at the 62nd minute. The ’Guins mustered only seven shots in the match and were kept under constant pressure from the Milwaukee offense.

Youngstown State tried to generate the offensive attack, but the Panthers were able to seal the game with a goal in the 80th minute.

The game moved the Panthers to 5-4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Horizon League, while dropping the Penguins to 2-8 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Despite the defense allowing two goals against the Panthers, Wall was happy with the team’s defensive play.

“Overall, still a really good performance, one that you can take a lot of positives from,” Wall said. “[We’re] still way better defensively than we were Thursday night. Hopefully, we can just build off that defensively.”

The Penguins will look to build on their defense with conference play action tonight, as they travel to Cleveland State University with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

