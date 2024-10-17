Soccer drops two conference games

By Kevin Skolny / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University women’s soccer team was on the road in Wisconsin for games at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Oct. 10 and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay on Oct. 13.

The Penguins entered both games coming off a win at home against Wright State University, however the success was not repeated, as the ’Guins lost both matches by a combined seven goals.

In the first game, the Panthers got off to a hot start as sophomore Ellie Rebman assisted senior Lainey Higgins on a goal within the first minute of the matchup.

Rebman scored again in the 46th minute off of an assist from redshirt junior Elizabeth Reece.

The Panthers also added two additional goals late in the game as redshirt junior Senya Meurer scored on a free kick in the 83rd minute and redshirt freshman Maya Wilson scored on a header assisted by junior Anna Champine in the 88th minute.

For the Penguins, it was a quiet night on offense as they only recorded seven shots on goal. Three of which came from sophomore Emma Berdiner.

However, for the ‘Guins redshirt freshman Maya Naimoli, it was anything but quiet. The Panthers recorded 11 shots on goal, while Naimoli saved six shots, four of which slipped through the net.

Youngstown State fell to Milwaukee, 4-nil.

The Penguins looked to rebound against the Phoenix, but fell short as they scored three times before half. Green Bay held onto the lead throughout the remainder of the match.

For the Phoenix, true freshman Abby Lom scored her first goal of the season, off an assist from fifth-year senior Trudy Quidzinski, to get things going in the 33rd minute.

Just one minute later, true freshman Senah Hanes assisted freshman Laney Stark on her second goal of the season. At the 41st minute mark, Hanes grabbed her eighth goal of the season off an assist from junior Hanna Arvay, to set the score at 3-nil.

For the Penguins offense, Berdiner and junior Taylor Berry, were the only players to record a shot on goal.

At goalie once again was Naimoli, who managed to grab another six saves, bringing her season total up to 80.

After two matchups on the road, the Penguins’ fell to 4-9-2 with a 2-5 record in Horizon League play.

While the Panthers improved to 6-6-2 with a 5-0-1 record in the Horizon League, keeping them at No. 2 in the conference standings. Milwaukee is currently one point behind the University of Detroit Mercy. As for the Phoenix, they will improve to 4-6-4 with a 2-3-2 record in conference play.

The Penguins will be back home at 6 p.m. today to host Cleveland State University at Farmers National Bank Field. The Vikings have yet to win a game this season with a 0-13-1 overall record.

There will be a giveaway for a free McDonald’s McChicken and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.