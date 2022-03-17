Snack & Chill at YSU

By Samantha Smith

The Cove in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University has opened a new ice cream shop for students to enjoy. The shop, called Snack & Chill, lets students kick back with a snack.

Stan Sweeney, director of Kilcawley Center Student Union, explained why YSU decided to add the shop to The Cove.

“That space was kind of just sitting there, and so what we thought about [was] what could be a possibility of having in that space,” he said. “Me and my team talked about how we can generate traffic into that space [and provide] an overall comprehensive experience.”

Sweeney and his team decided on an ice cream shop because he said it’s not something that is usually seen on college campuses and there is not any food service that provides scooped ice cream on campus.

Sweeney explained that while the shop will primarily have ice cream, it also wants to incorporate a few novelty food items.

“Primarily, it’s going to be ice cream, but we’re looking to see if we could have a few novelties in there, novelty food items,” he said. “Mostly ice-cream items, but you know, things like chips, candy bars, things like that. We’re going to see how it goes.”

To prepare for opening and train the staff for the shop, Sweeney said the department sent out emails to several students to prepare the staff for what it is like to serve ice cream.

“We sent out an email to a bunch of students and asked them, ‘Hey, help us out, help us train our staff,’” he said. “So for the last five days, we’ve kind of done just free scoops, just so our team can actually practice.”

While Snack & Chill had a soft opening Monday, its grand opening ceremony is today. There will be a ribbon-cutting and a special feature to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“There’s going to be a special feature that day,” he said. “Then, all day long, we’ll be having a make-your-own bracelet or necklace for St. Patrick’s Day.”

The Cove is open for students Monday-Friday and is closed during the weekend.

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday Closed

For more information on Snack & Chill, check out its website or visit the second floor of Kilcawley Center.