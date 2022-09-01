Silly Science Sunday comes back to downtown Youngstown

Have you ever watched a watermelon explode from the force of rubber bands? Have you ever done an egg drop challenge 50 feet up from a drone? OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology would like to show people how it’s done. OH WOW! will host its twelfth annual Silly Science Sunday event on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Youngstown with the support of Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC.

Watermelon explosions will be just one of many demonstrations happening outside the Center’s doors on Sunday. OH WOW! takes over Central Square as well as a portion of W. Federal Street to provide a variety of hands-on activities, exhibitors, and stage shows all related to science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics.

“Silly Science Sunday is a day meant for all ages to visit OH WOW! and get excited about STEM education in the Mahoning Valley,” said Colleen Ruby Director of Visitor Services. “We encourage exploration and experimentation at the museum every day, and Silly Science is an expansion of our mission.”

Exhibitors include Youngstown State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, YWCA of Mahoning Valley, First Robotics, The Solar Education Project, The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, Mahoning County Career Technical Center, Valley STEM Academy, NASA Glenn Research Center, Kent State University, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, the Bold, Resilient, Transparent and Empathetic Energy Innovators, Youngstown Phantoms, Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, Western Reserve Media PBS, Students motivated by the arts, Sharon Robotics, City Machine Technologies, and many more. In addition to exhibitors, there will also be food vendors including Sweet Sips, One Hot Cookie, Armida’s Cucina and G&G Concessions.