Seniors go out victorious

By Zach Flesch / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University women’s tennis team secured a 6-1 win over Oakland University at 11 a.m. April 18 at the YSU Indoor Tennis Center.

YSU won a pair of doubles matches within 26 minutes of the senior day opener. At No. 1, seniors Julia Marko and Ghada Dirninger won 6-0, while at No. 3, freshman Lydia Foster and sophomore Lorena Cedeno collected a 6-0 triumph.

At No. 1, Marko won in straight sets with a score of 6-2. At No. 4, Cedeno picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory. At No. 5, Dirninger cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win. Junior Yoana Dudova earned a win by default after building a 4-1 lead at No. 6.

The Penguins improve to 12-7 on the season and 5-2 in Horizon League play.

YSU currently rides a five-game win streak, and looks towards its next match at the 2025 Horizon League Women’s Tennis Championships on April 25-27. YSU received the second seed in the tournament and received a bye until the semifinal round at 11 a.m. April 26.

The team will await the winner of the quarterfinal round 11 a.m. April 25 against No. 3 Oakland University and No. 6 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

If the Penguins reach the championship round on Day Three, it will be the first time since the 2022-23 season. That same year, the team appeared in the NCAA Championships against the University of Michigan.