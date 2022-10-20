Senate showdown in Youngstown 

By Elizabeth Coss and Kyle Wills

Tensions flared in Stambaugh Auditorium on Oct. 17 during the final Senate debate before midterm elections between Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate JD Vance.

All eyes were on the candidates debating controversial topics centered around current events and issues in Ohio.

Abortion was a frequently discussed topic for both candidates, with Ryan taking an abortion-rights stance and Vance backing anti-abortion beliefs. Vance was further questioned by moderators on whether he would be open to exceptions for abortions, in which Vance said exceptions are a case-by-case scenario, especially in regard to incest and rape.

“My basic view here is that we need to protect life in this country,” Vance said. “There are a number of different exceptions here and here — but here’s the thing that I want to say here — is you cannot say with total confidence what every single exception in every single case is going to be.”

Bolstering the economy and rebuilding Ohio as a working-class state was a key conversation point for both candidates.

Vance claimed the Inflation Reduction Act is furthering inflation rates and harming businesses trying to make ends meet. However, Ryan said he was the one who made sure provisions protecting industries were placed in the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I put the natural gas provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. I was the one who made sure we had all the investments in electric vehicles in the Inflation Reduction Act,” Ryan said. “Do you not see what’s happening on at Lordstown? We have four vehicles out there. [A] truck, two cars and a tractor. We have a battery plant across the street. That was $2.3 billion investment. This is the future for us.”

Boundaries were crossed between the candidates when the issues of policing and gun reform entered the ring for debate. The candidates brought up a multitude of issues, ranging from the Jan. 6 insurrection to law enforcement.

Mutual support of the 2nd Amendment was the only common ground between the two, but Ryan said there needs to be an increase in security when selling guns and ammunition.

“You can’t watch the level of violence that we have here and not think we need background checks. We need to close the gun-show loophole. We need to make sure that these weapons of war are not readily available,” Ryan said.

Vance pushed for backing police and wanted to see law enforcement respected more often, as he accused Ryan of never condemning violence against police over the previous years while deflecting his past comments regarding the legitimacy of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“January the 6th, I’ve condemned the violence repeatedly, and Tim talks about absolutely some brave law enforcement officers who did their job and kept the capital safe, of course. The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed me, because you have stabbed the police of this district and this entire state in the back many, many times. That’s why they’ve endorsed me,” Vance said. “Why won’t [Ryan] condemn the violence in the summer of 2020, when people were rioting and looting and burning down American streets?”

For Ohioans, early voting began Oct. 12 and lasts until Nov. 7. In-person voting at a polling location is set for Nov. 8. For more information regarding Ohio’s voting process and schedule, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website.