Roq out with Sigma Chi

By Sydney Fairbanks

Jambar Contributor

Sigma Chi’s ninth annual Roquacade charity concert will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on March 23 at Penguin City Brewing Company.

Vincent DeSanto, a junior finance major and head of the philanthropy chair, said Roquacade is Sigma Chi’s main philanthropy event, which raises money for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

“Huntsman Cancer Institute actually found the most strains in the DNA of what causes genetic cancer in the country,” Desanto said. “[Funds go] to the help of underprivileged families, it goes to help medical expenses, as well as research into trying to solve cancer.”

DeSanto said 100% of the proceeds will go towards the foundation.

“None of that money goes to us. We actually lose a lot of money on this event to help the people over at Huntsman,” DeSanto said.

The event will showcase performances by four local artists: Drifting Thing & Future Ghost, Sedona, Hayden Hanna, and Hard Knox, which features a member from Theta Chi, Tim Hanna. Each musician will play a 45-minute set with 15-minute breaks in between.

Sigma Chi will fundraise through a cover charge, t-shirt sales, a 50-50 raffle and an auction with a variety of donated baskets.

The baskets are made by community members and businesses, such as a student-owned gelato business and the Cleveland Browns, who Sigma Chi completed volunteer work for at home games.

Nick Allen, junior civil engineering major and member of Sigma Chi, said the fraternity is excited to roll out higher ticket items in the auction.

“Among our most notable baskets are a YSU spirit basket generously provided by the University Bookstore, a Cleveland Browns basket featuring four pre-season club tickets, a meal voucher, and a variety of high-end Browns merchandise and memorabilia … and a premium spirits wagon with over $1,000 worth of top-shelf and fan-favorite liquor bottles donated by alumni of our chapter,” Allen said.

Last year, Roquacade made record donations of over $10,000. Allen said he is hopeful that high-ticket items and positive community feedback will help Sigma Chi to reach its goal to raise over $20,000 this year.

“We are hoping, with the higher-ticket items and the positive feedback from our attendees, we will be able to turn a heavy profit from the baskets that will be able to help the Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s noble philanthropic efforts,” Allen said.

The event is affordable for Sigma Chi as the bands play for free and Penguin City allows the fraternity to use the venue for free.

Other funding for the event comes from Student Government Association, Sigma Chi’s member fees and various sponsors.

Tickets for YSU students are free and can be received in SGA’s offices in Kilcawley Center. Non-students can purchase tickets at the door for $10.