Revamping and reviewing Fraternity and Sorority Life

By Scout Nicholson / Jambar Contributor

When students return in the fall, Youngstown State University’s Fraternity and Sorority Life will have a new look to it, overseen by new Assistant Director Erin Urbaniak.

Last year, the program underwent an external review conducted by RISE Partnerships, a New York-based consulting firm focused on improving the Greek Life experience.

There were two major outcomes. One was the creation of a position dedicated solely to advising FSL. In November 2025, Urbaniak was hired for that role. The other outcome called for a rebranding of the organization, including moving away from the name Greek Life to FSL.

“We are in the process of rolling out some really exciting marketing materials and everything to try and get more engagement on campus,” Urbaniak said. “It’s not uncommon to see fraternity and sorority life as a whole at other institutions, and I think it just better encompasses what we’re all about.”

The review process focused on breakout sessions with faculty and students, students who dropped out of FSL and people not associated with FSL.

“The students are responding very positively. I think they also find it very helpful to have a sole position to go to for these situations,” Urbaniak said.

Ryan McNicholas, director of Campus Recreation, said that it was a general and broad conversation.

“We covered pretty much all areas and all the things you would think of, plus some again, moving away from the negative stereotypes of Greek Life, trying to figure out the ways to increase student awareness and trying to figure out new ways to attract new students,” McNicholas said.

Urbaniak said increasing enrollment in FSL is another reason why YSU wants to focus on rebranding.

“Typically, Greek Life chapters make up about 2-6% of the undergraduate population, which are pretty much right there. We want to stay within that percentage,” Urbaniak said. “Our goal is for 3% within two years.”

To achieve these numbers, Urbaniak said they will have a bigger recruitment process.

A positive response to the review was the acknowledgement that YSU’s FSL program produces driven members.

Senior Sophie Myers, president of Student Government Association and member of Zeta Tau Alpha, was one of the students involved in the review. Myers said FSL is respectful of all her commitments, which helps her stay involved.

“I am very busy on campus. So, I wouldn’t worry about time management because people are very flexible with you. Like if you do have a strict job, they’re like, ‘Okay, you don’t have to come to this event. Just let us know,’” Myers said.

Myers said some changes she would like to see in FSL are the addition of houses for sororities and having a more structured recruitment process.

Urbaniak said the student activities office will conduct end-of-year internal reviews to stay up to date on matters within FSL.





