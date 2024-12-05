Resources for Penguins

By Jacqueline Arroyo / Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University provides numerous resources for students, faculty and staff. Among the most utilized are the Penguin Pantry and Career Closet, both located on campus.

Cushwa Hall houses the Penguin Pantry and Career Closet, which are situated on the third floor. The pantry supplies hygiene products, fresh and frozen food and cleaning supplies, while the closet offers professional attire for students.

Nicole Kent-Strollo, dean of students and ombudsperson, assists students facing extenuating circumstances. Addressing basic needs, including donations of food and other essentials, is among the categories she helps oversee.

“We are happy to accept donations every single day of the year,” Kent-Strollo said. “That’s actually how the Penguin Pantry and the Career Closet run, through the generosity of amazing people in our community.”

She noted that large donations are typically made around the holidays to help others celebrate events, such as Friendsgiving.

The pantry also distributes blankets to help students stay warm during colder weather.

“There’s so many students from southern states and also international students who have never experienced a Youngstown winter,” Kent-Strollo said. “With those blankets, we can basically say to people, ‘If you need a blanket, just let us know.’”

The blankets were donated by the Student Government Association during its annual Craft for a Cause event, held as part of Swipe Out Hunger Week.

The goal of Swipe Out Hunger Week is to address food insecurity in the area. The programs organized by Student Government Association aim to raise awareness of food insecurity and collect donations for the pantry.

Lydia Noble, vice president for assessment and enrichment, focuses on improving the student experience and enhancing their overall quality of time at YSU.

“The craft for a cause event, where we’re making blankets for people who need them, that’s just a great way to strengthen community ties by having students work on a project that will go to support their Penguins in need,” Noble said.

In addition, the pantry has also begun collecting pans for students to use.

The initiative originated in the dean of students office after staff observed that many international students not only needed access to food, but also lacked the knowledge and tools to prepare it.

Destiny Miller, dean of students case manager and YSU alumna, joined the dean of students office in March and has experienced just one academic semester at the university.

“We collectively as an office, as a team, said, ‘Hey, why don’t we try to do things like put together recipes, offer pots and pans, canned goods, things like that,’” Miller said. “We can say, ‘Here’s a can of green beans,’ or, ‘Pick up this to eat healthy. This is how you prepare it.’ But if they don’t have anything to go home and prepare it in, then that’s not much help.”

She said the YSU Pan Drive helps eliminate barriers students might face if they lack the tools necessary to prepare food.

During the fall semester, the pantry is open from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Students can check in using the YSU app or complete a registration form on-site.

Spring hours may vary depending on staff and availability.