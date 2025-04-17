Repainting the town Pete

By Jacqueline Arroyo / The Jambar

Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association received funding to repaint on-campus fire hydrants decorated as Pete the Penguin.

The tradition began in the summer of 1993, when former YSU President Leslie Cochran asked professor Susan Russo if any of her art students were interested in revamping the campus hydrants. Only one student volunteered, Bob Barko Jr., who painted 84 fire hydrants in the likeness of Pete the Penguin. Barko is set to return to campus to repaint the worn hydrants.

Repainting is part of a campus beautification initiative led by Student Government Association. Jordan Pintar, senior philosophy major and SGA president, emphasized the hydrants’ significance both on and off campus and in the wider community.

“A really cute thing about our campus is just kind of how well the community has integrated YSU, and you see that whenever you’re just walking around and see the penguins fire hydrants,” Pintar said.

During other initiatives, such as campus cleanups, SGA began to notice that some of the fire hydrants need repainting. The group reached out to Barko, who shared that the hydrants were last evaluated in 2015. With that in mind, the organization decided to take action.

The refurbishment’s approval process involved conversations with Barko, as well as university stakeholders, including YSU facilities maintenance. Final approval and funding came from the Office of the President — which was the last step in moving the project forward.

Although the effort is being led by SGA, it has been a campus wide collaboration. SGA partnered with LocallyPrint3D, a Youngstown-based company that helps create 3D Pete the Penguin hydrants. Pintar said the partnership allows community members to stay involved and engaged with the initiative.

“If any students are interested in, you know, sending us that little email, ‘Hey, I see this one, it needs repainted. I want to make sure it didn’t get forgotten about’ — that’s what we’re really looking forward to for the student involvement,” Pintar said.

YSU facilities maintenance will assist by securing paint for the project. Pintar said the team is especially appreciative of Barko’s continued involvement and hopes to commemorate the hydrants during the upcoming Summer Festival of the Arts on July 12-13.

Although the semester is nearing its end, Pintar said the timing is ideal for repainting. While the idea for the initiative began in the fall semester, they had to wait for more consistent weather to provide conditions Barko needs for the paint to dry and cure properly.

The repainting is expected to begin in May and continue through July, giving Barko a month to refurbish 60-70 hydrants. Pintar added that the initiative expresses the spirit of YSU.

“It’s just like a great way to bring some school pride, a great way to clean up the campus a little, make it look fresh and new again,” Pintar said.