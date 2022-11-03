Recruiting and making connections

By Brandon Cantwell

More than 50 employers provided students with potential job opportunities at YSU’s fall 2022 Exploration and Graduate College Fair. The event took place in Kilcawley Center’s Chestnut Room and hosted 47 employers and eight graduate program tables, welcoming both current students and alumni Oct. 26.

Employers at the event had their own qualifications in regard to what they were looking for in students.

Camp Asbury, a year-round camping retreat in Hiram, Ohio, has attended the career fair for the last several years. John Cruz, a representative of the organization and YSU alumni said the primary goal was finding counselors for next summer’s camp.

“We’re looking for people that are excited to work outside, work with kids and share the natural world with them,” Cruz said. “We’re looking for students that are enthusiastic about spending their summer with kids, but are also good leaders in the outdoors.”

Rudolph Herder, a human resource officer and Lisa Schleig, an education manager, were at the event representing the Stark County Community Action Agency, Head Start, a group that provides a variety of services to the residents of Stark County. Herder said that their main objective was to find teachers and teacher assistants.

“Right now we’re really short of teachers and teacher assistants, so we really need to hire people with the [Child Development Associate credential] or an associate degree in early childhood or a bachelor degree [in it]. We also are looking for students that maybe are in other fields that are interested in coming into the education field,” Herder said.

Students at the event had different reasons for being there. Emily Moore, a first-year student in the Health and Human Services program, attended the event and said she was on the job hunt.

“I’m here to look for a job in my field of Health and Human Services, and I also want to look for a job that helps the older adult population,” Moore said.

For Nicholas Mundy, a junior exercise science major, the career fair was all about seeing the different opportunities out there.

“I’m pretty open to things, so I’m just kind of keeping an open mind. I want my degree in exercise science, but I also am not opposed to different careers,” Mundy said.

Students interested in attending future career-related events or looking for help with career-related questions, such as a resume can contact the Office of Career Exploration & Development at (330) 941-3515.

To schedule an appointment at Williamson College of Business Administration’s Center for Career Management call (330) 941-3660. There are no listings regarding when the next career fair will be held.