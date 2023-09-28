Pumpkin spice and everything nice

By Owen Bertram and Shianna Gibbons

On campus, there are plenty of places for students and staff to fill their caffeine needs, and with the start of the fall season — fall flavors are available.

Youngstown State University offers multiple options across campus to purchase coffee such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, Stone Fruit Coffee and Pressed Coffee Bar & Eatery.

Stone Fruit is one of the many cafés on campus that offers coffee, food and space for customers to work or relax. Stone Fruit Coffee manager, Mike Cupp, said Stone Fruit has something for everyone.

“We really are everything coffee. So, from a pour-over coffee to lattes, to anything espresso based,” Cupp said, “Down here, we made it a whole experience with baked goods, breakfast sandwiches, iced teas [and] iced tea lemonades — just a whole bunch of everything.”

Cupp said fall flavors are now available and offered.

“We do have an autumn menu. There’s maple pecan pie, we have a ‘Mostly Ghostly’ that is real popular, it is toasted marshmallow and white chocolate [flavor]. Pumpkin creme brulee, apple crisp, the list goes on and on,” Cupp said.

Assistant manager and barista Madison Schantz said her favorite flavor is pumpkin creme brulee.

“As a barista, my favorite would be the pumpkin creme brulee,” Schantz said. “[The most popular is] the pumpkin marshmallow or the pumpkin creme brulee.”

Pressed is the second coffee location on Lincoln Avenue. Some of Pressed’s most popular items include waffles and panini sandwiches.

“While we are known for our selection of hot and cold coffees and teas, we also source only the freshest ingredients possible to ensure our breakfast and lunch items are as fresh as they are delicious,” according to Pressed’s website.

Sophia Scafidi, freshman dental hygiene major, said she likes to keep her coffee orders simple.

“I’ll normally get a caramel latte,” Scafidi said. “During fall, my favorite flavor is pumpkin spice, which I guess is the most basic.”

A junior telecommunications major, Emma Courtwright, said she likes to drink coffee from Pressed.

“I know they do a decent white chocolate and raspberry espresso,” Courtwright said. “You can get any flavor — that’s why I like it.”

Some students, like freshman dental hygiene major Maddie Miller, prefer holiday flavors over fall.

“I do like pumpkin spice but I like when it starts to become Christmas time [and café’s have] the toasted marshmallow-flavored stuff more,” Miller said.

Students, faculty, staff and the community can stop in and get fall flavors at Stone Fruit Coffee Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pressed is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on coffee places and other food options on campus, head to YSU’s Kilcawley Center website.