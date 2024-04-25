Provost search update

The search for a permanent provost and vice president of Academic Affairs for Youngstown State University is narrowing down, as three finalists have been selected for the position, according to YSU News Center.

The candidates are Jennifer Pintar, the current interim YSU provost; Alyson Gill, a former provost of Lees-McRae College; and Carolyn Smith Keller, the associate provost of University of Wisconsin, Platteville.

The university community will have a chance to meet the candidates at open forums from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Schwebel Auditorium of Moser Hall. Pintar’s forum is scheduled for April 26, Gill’s will take place April 29, and Keller’s is set for April 30.

The candidates’ cover letters and CVs are available to read on the YSU App under the This Week @ YSU tab. Those who attend the forums will have the opportunity to complete a candidate feedback form.