Priority enrollment deadline extended

Youngstown State University announced in a press release Feb. 12 the deadline for priority enrollment has been extended through June 1.

The extension was made after the Department of Education announced changes to the Student Aid Index’s formula, which is used to determine financial need for FAFSA. Previous delays followed the passage of the FAFSA Simplification Act.

According to the press release, the university will not receive any FAFSA results for the 2024-2025 school year until early March. The announcement also encouraged students to complete their FAFSA as soon as possible.