PNC awards YSU trailblazers

By Keon Edington /Jambar Contributor

PNC Bank recognizes Youngstown State University student-athletes making a difference off the field with the PNC Achievers Award.

According to PNC’s website, the award is given to those student-athletes who excel academically, contribute through community service and are engaged leaders on campus.

The most recent winners of the award include women’s volleyball player Abbie Householder and men’s cross country runner Hunter Christopher, honored Feb. 12 during a YSU men’s basketball game at Zidian Family Arena in Beeghly Center.

Householder, junior business major, said she is grateful to achieve such high honors.

“This recognition means that the hard work I put in not only on the court but in school as well is paying off and being noticed,” Householder said. “I see awards like this not as something to boost my ego, but something to inspire girls who are younger than me, to prove to them that being a try-hard is cool and makes your goals achievable.”

The award is handed out twice a year, selecting one male and female student-athlete. Fall winners are honored during a basketball game in the spring, and spring winners are recognized at a football game in the fall. Each winner receives a plaque dedicated to their accomplishments.

PNC launched the award in 2016 as part of its partnership with YSU. Ted Schmidt, regional manager of the PNC Bank branch in Youngstown, said the award is about what the students do beyond their specific sport.

“Remember they’re students first, even though they’re athletes,” Schmidt said. “Their hard work, their dedication off the court or off the field is really what this award is about.”

The athletes are selected based on three nonathletic factors — academic excellence, community service and leadership qualities.

“Truthfully, the lowest performing scorer on the team that has wonderful grades, volunteers within their community [and] is known on campus for being a leader, is the perfect candidate,” Schmidt said.

Chris Sumner, YSU assistant athletics director, said while PNC establishes the criteria, YSU staff selects the students.

“We get together as staff, brainstorm on who we think is most deserving for the award,” Sumner said. “We’ll check in and make sure they’re in great standing as far as academics and their involvement in the community.”

Sumner said past winners have enjoyed receiving the award and are humble, thanking teammates and coaches for their accomplishment.

“Talking to the student-athlete, they always put the team first,” Sumner said. “They say it’s a team award.”

PNC will award the next round of student-athlete recipients at a YSU football game in the fall.