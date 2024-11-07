Planting seeds of change

By Syann Ellis / Jambar Contributor

The Youngstown Environmental Sustainability Society is igniting a green revolution at Youngstown State University, encouraging students and community members to plant trees, through workshops and local partnerships.

YESS is a nonprofit student organization at YSU that aims to create greener spaces on and off campus by lending a hand in environmental projects and events.

Mia Swain, the president of YESS, said its mission is to promote sustainability on and around campus.

“Our mission is to promote sustainability on and off campus. We do that by providing educational opportunities and chances for people to get involved in events, as well as community outreach,” Swain said.

YSU has a rain garden adjacent to Coffelt Hall. Its main function is to decrease stormwater runoff.

“We are part of this rain garden. We are planting hydrophilic plants, plants that like water. They’ll absorb that water and filter out pollution and other contaminants,” Swain said.

YESS works closely with local organizations such as YSU Legacy Forests Project, to make an environmental difference around Youngstown.

“A great organization is Legacy Forest. They plant a tree for every incoming freshman for climate change purposes,” Swain said.

Serene Awad, the vice president of YESS, discussed her experience working with and seeing Legacy Forest.

“During my freshman year for my foundations of environmental science class, we all went out to the Legacy Forest tree planting.” Awad said.

Victoria Micco, social media manager and public relations chair at YESS, also spoke about the impact Legacy Forest has had on YSU and the Youngstown community.

“I haven’t actually been to a tree planting yet, but I am excited about it,” Micco said. “The thought of it is really cool. Every person who comes to YSU is making an impact without even knowing.”

YESS also brings in events and speakers, including representatives from the Mahoning County Soil and Water District and the Mahoning County Land Bank, who help with planting and identifying certain types of flora.

“Last Sunday, we held a soup kitchen event where we handed out food,” Swain said. “We also have speakers come in for Green Penguin Day, inviting different businesses, and we invited a school last year, which brought their kids to participate.”

YESS hosts hikes that are open to both YSU students and members of the Youngstown community.

“If we get people involved and they’re learning new things while participating in events, I think that is making an impact in their lives, and maybe they’ll spread that knowledge,” Swain said.

Micco expressed her desire to get students involved in YESS.

“Getting people opened up to that side of nature, all the different things you can see and do, is important,” Micco said.

Brittain Bosela, the treasurer of YESS, said the club is impactful for students.

“I needed to do something I found fun, and that’s exactly why I want to be a part of YESS. I want to make this a fun club and show others that while there’s important information to learn about sustainability, we can also make it enjoyable,” Bosela said.

Christina Corturillo, the secretary and greenhouse manager of YESS, said the nonprofit is not just for environmental science majors.

“I wish people knew that we welcome anybody,” Corturillo said. “We want to educate people, spread the word about this organization, what we do, and how you can help both in and out of the organization.”

YESS will host an upcoming Legacy Forest event Nov. 14, and it will also hold a T-shirt sale in early November.

People interested in joining YESS can visit its website or Instagram page, @youngstowness.