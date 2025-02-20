Pete celebrates 92 years

By AnnaBelle Boone / The Jambar

Youngstown State University’s Pete the Penguin turned 92-years-old, and celebrated with a birthday party Feb. 13 in the lower level arcade of Kilcawley Center.

Pete handed out 92 gifts as a nod to his age and posed for photos with students. The party featured a cake with Pete’s image on it and an exhibit on Pete’s history presented by William F. Maag, Jr. Library Archives.

According to the archives, the first use of “Penguin” as a reference to YSU came in 1933. After taking a long, unheated bus trip to a game against West Liberty Teacher’s College, YSU students warmed up by flapping their hands.

The opposing coach called them “Penguins,” and the name has stuck ever since. The nickname was officially introduced in The Jambar later that year. In 1938, the university added a football team and opted to use the term Penguins.

Before his current costume iteration, Pete was represented by a series of live mascots from 1939 to 1972. According to the archives, “Pete Penguin” was the first, purchased for $150 from an arctic explorer named Richard Byrd.

The second live Pete was named Pete II, and he lived with his mate Patricia. They resided in the basement of Jones Hall during the winter and spent the summer at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo until they passed in 1942.

The last live mascot was named Pete III who lived in a specially designed glass cage on campus. After he passed, the university opted for a costumed mascot.

Delaney Panigall, biology major, participated in Pete’s birthday celebration and said Pete portrays YSU’s values.

“Pete is also just a great representative of campus. He’s positive, welcoming and loves the cold,” said Panigall. “He just means a lot to the students and the community. He’s a perfect embodiment of what YSU stands for.”

Pete is also one of the few married mascots, enjoying nearly 40 years with partner Penny. The pair were officially married in 1986 during halftime at a YSU football game against Akron University.

Years later, former YSU President Jim Tressel renewed the couple’s vows for their 32nd wedding anniversary in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley.

Pete has represented YSU for nearly a century and will continue to do so for generations.