Penguins topple Power-Five

By Cameron Niemi

The Youngstown State University baseball team hosted Northern Kentucky University in a three-game series. The Penguins were swept by the Norse and dropped to 3-8 in the Horizon League.

The Norse defeated the Penguins 13-5 in the first game, April 6. Youngstown State led 1-0 through the first three innings. Northern Kentucky then scored six runs over two innings.

In the second game, Northern Kentucky didn’t give up a run, as it held Youngstown State to just six hits. The Norse would go on to shut out the Penguins 11-0, on April 7.

The Penguins lost their fifth game in a row April 8, as Northern Kentucky won 11-5. The ‘Guins jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Norse outscored Youngstown State 11-3.

Youngstown State traveled to the University of Pittsburgh for one game April 10. The Penguins evened the series, as they defeated the Panthers 9-4. Fifth-year Patrick Gumto got his first win of the season on the mound.

Pitt jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the fourth inning, sixth-year Padraig O’Shaughnessy hit a two-run home run tying the game at two. Redshirt junior Trey Law hit a two RBI double, which gave the Penguins a 4-2 lead.

In the fifth inning, Law hit a single, which allowed two runners to get home, en route to a 7-2 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, freshman Clay Wiesen hit his first collegiate home run, which brought the ‘Guins lead to 9.

The Penguins returned to Eastwood Field on April 11, taking on the University of Toledo. The Rockets defeated the ‘Guins 18-9.

In the bottom of the fourth, Youngstown State scored five runs and took a 6-3 lead. Toledo then scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and scored six more runs before the end of the game. The Rockets held the Penguins to just three runs the rest of the game.

Youngstown State dropped to 7-25 for the season and 3-8 in conference play. With 18 conference games left league play is still in full swing.

The Penguins will continue conference play and travel to Dayton, Ohio for a three-games series against second-place Wright State University, starting at 3 p.m. April 14, then 2 p.m. April 15th, and 1 p.m. April 16th.

To listen to the game, go to YSNlive.com or view live stats on ysusports.com.