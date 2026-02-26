Penguins split Horizon League road series

By Zachary Flesch / The Jambar

After the loss to Robert Morris University on Feb. 7, the Youngstown State University men’s basketball team picked up a hard-fought 86-82 road win against Oakland University on Feb. 12 at the OU Credit Union O’Rena.

The Penguins were led by senior Cam Polak who scored a season-high 26 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Senior Bryson Dawkins contributed 23 points on an efficient 10-15 from the field, and senior Cris Carroll recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies were led by senior Michael Hogue who scored 21 points, while fellow seniors Brett White and Brody Robinson contributed 17 points and 16 points of their own, respectively.

The Penguins knocked down 12 3-pointers and went 18-18 from the free-throw line. The Penguins also outrebounded the Golden Grizzlies by 10, while forcing 13 turnovers.

Polak led a 16-3 surge with four first-half 3-pointers to turn a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead, helping the Penguins take a 44-39 advantage into halftime. Dawkins, Carroll and senior Immanuel Zorgvol also contributed key baskets during the first half as the Penguins built momentum before halftime.

Oakland rallied in the second half and briefly regained the lead, but Youngstown State responded with baskets from senior Vlad Salaridze and consecutive dunks by Dawkins to pull ahead again.

The Golden Grizzlies cut the deficit to one late in the second half, but a 3-pointer by Salaridze and free throws by Carroll secured the victory. Carroll sealed the game at the line in the final seconds after Oakland narrowed the margin with late free throws.

Following the win, Head Coach Ethan Faulkner said he was pleased with his team’s offensive success.

“Offensively, I thought we were excellent. We really executed, having 23 assists on 28 made baskets that showed we really shared the ball while having some great individual performances,” Faulkner said.

After the win, the Penguins faced a closely contested 76-70 loss on the road against the University of Detroit Mercy on Feb. 15.

The Penguins were led by junior Tae Blackshear, who scored a career-high 22 points on a perfect 9-9 from the field. Dawkins also contributed 20 points of his own, and Carroll chipped in with 9 points.

The Titans forced the Penguins to shoot 23% from the field and won the rebound battle 38-33, while forcing 12 turnovers on the Penguins.

Youngstown State erased an 11-point first-half deficit with a nine-point run, highlighted by baskets from junior Rich Rolf, Carroll and senior Jason Nelson. Detroit Mercy answered by scoring eight of the final 10 points of the half, including the last six. The Titans took a 37-29 lead going into halftime.

Dawkins and Blackshear scored all 14 points during a late Youngstown State run in the second half, with Dawkins accounting for eight of the points. The Penguins cut the deficit to one possession after Dawkins hit a 3-pointer and a late layup.

Detroit Mercy answered with free throws and a turnover layup to extend the lead in the final seconds. The Titans sealed the game by converting three of their last four free throws.

Youngstown State falls to 13-14 overall and 6-10 in Horizon League play. The Penguins return home inside Zidian Family Arena at the Beeghly Center on Feb. 18, and tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.











