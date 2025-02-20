Penguins run through Valentine’s Day

By Cameron Mitchell / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University track and field teams competed in three meets Feb. 14-15.

Some Penguins stayed at home for the YSU Last Chance Invitation in the Watson and Tressel Training Site, while others split up for meets in Boston and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

During the David Hemery Valentine Invitational, fifth-year senior Hunter Christopher set a school record in the 3000-meter race with a time of 7:57.57, lowering his school record by half a second.

Rounding out the men’s performances were juniors Connor Shingleton and Blaze Fichter. Shingleton set a personal best of 4:09.08 in the mile, while Fitcher posted his personal best in the 5000 meter with a time of 14:25.48, moving him to seventh in YSU history.

On the women’s side, sophomore McKinley Fielding ran a career-best time of 9:37.58 in the 3000 meter, which positions her third for the event in school history.

Junior Jenna Razavi added to the career-day action with a time of 9:58.31 and put herself sixth in school history for the 3000 meter.

In the 5000-meter race, freshman Caleigh Richards ran a time of 16:59.59 which moved her to sixth in program history.

At the inaugural YSU Last Chance Invitational, the Penguins gained momentum for the upcoming 2025 Horizon League Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Youngstown State took the top of the podium in 15 of the events.

In the 60-meter dash, junior Jake Mcentyre won the event with a time of 6.87 seconds while freshman Joseph Owusu-Ansah was third with a time of 6.95 seconds.

Senior Luke Laubacher competed in the 60-meter hurdles, and won the event with a time of 7.73 seconds. Rounding out the top four, sophomore Micah Mitchell took second, junior Clancy Chrystal claimed third and sophomore Garret Laubacher was fourth.

For the women’s team, sophomore Elle Pearsall competed in the 60-meter race and finished with a victorious time of 7.62 seconds. Freshman Ava Littler finished in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.60 seconds. Sophomore Lea Parham was runner-up at 8.85 seconds.

Sophomore Melody Harloff claimed multiple victories, as she won the 200 meter with a time of 25.07 seconds and the 400 meter race with 58.92 seconds.

In the high jump, junior Kalli Knoble came in second at the event with a mark of 1.58 meters. Junior Ainsley Hamsher had a career best in the pole vault and tied the YSU school record of 4.13 meters.

Performing in the shot put was senior Molly Radcliffe, who had a winning throw of 14.33 meters. Fifth-year senior Lauren Sheehan won the weight throw with a toss of 17.32 meters.

The Penguins will return to action at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Raider Tune Up in Alliance.