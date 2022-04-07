Penguins planted by Buckeyes, mauled by Panthers

By John Ostapowicz

The Youngstown State University men’s baseball team traveled to McLane Stadium at Kobs Field to face off against Michigan State University on March 30. The Penguins fell to the Spartans 12-5 as the team scored seven runs over the first two innings to secure the victory.

Redshirt senior first baseman Padraig O’Shaughnessy went 2-for-4 with a double and hit his second home run of the season. Junior outfielder Andre Good recorded a two-run double and three RBIs to help the Penguins stay in the competition.

Senior infielder Steven D’Eusanio drove in a run and scored while junior infielder Braeden O’Shaugnessy had a single run, walked and scored twice.

At the mound for Youngstown State, sophomore pitcher Nick Perez surrendered the win by allowing seven runs and three walks over one inning.

Senior pitcher Brandon Matthews was responsible for one run on three hits and struck out a pair of batters over a season-high three innings.

The Penguins took on Oakland University in a three-day series from April 1-3. Youngstown State fell short in the series opener 11-6 as Oakland surged in the middle-innings to secure the win.

Youngstown State fell by one run over four innings, 5-4. Oakland struck back, gaining three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to edge out the lead 10-4.

Despite the loss, the men’s baseball team was able to hit three home runs as D’Eusanio and senior catcher Dylan Swarmer each hit solo shots. Braeden O’Shaughnessy drilled a two-run blast over the fence to put the Penguins on the board.

D’Eusanio and redshirt freshman infielder Chase Franken each had two hits to pace the Penguins’ offense. Franken set a career high with his standout performance.

Redshirt senior Jon Snyder allowed seven runs, six of which were earned on two hits and six walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

In game two on April 2, Youngstown State downed the Golden Grizzlies 4-2 by scoring two runs in the final two innings to break a 2-2 tie.

Freshman utility player Eli Brown hit a one-out single and scored on an RBI single by sophomore infielder Seth Lucero for the Penguins’ victory.

With the win, the Penguins tied the series and looked to finish the week strong but ultimately fell apart in game three, losing 14-1. Oakland was able to score six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning along with a five-run eighth inning to put the game away for the Golden Grizzlies.

The game was a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings before Oakland turned it around and scored in four straight innings.

The men’s baseball team looked to get a win against The Ohio State University on April 5 but fell short 5-4.

Head coach Dan Bertolini thought the team fought back hard and that the only problem was the pitch they gave up in the bottom of the 10th inning.

“I thought we played a good game. We talked — we have to be better and tougher at the plate. I like the way we fought. We came back to tie the game and they scored,” Bertolini said.

The team rallied late to overcome a two-run deficit to take the lead in the top of the 10th inning 4-3. The Buckeyes came back in the bottom of the inning with a walk off home run to seal the Penguins’ fate.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Lucero hit a go-ahead RBI triple to give Youngstown State the lead. Buckeyes senior infielder Colton Bauer put the dagger in the hearts of Penguins fans after he hit a two-run, home run for the Ohio State victory.

The Penguins traveled to their home stadium at Eastwood Field on April 6 to take on the University of Pittsburgh at the team’s home opener. The team would fall 9-1 as the Panthers scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning.

The game was originally set for 5 p.m. but was moved up to 1 p.m., which had a negative effect on the team.

“It was a tough turn around getting home late last night and having the game bumped up a little bit and we have to play complementary baseball. We have to find ways to eliminate the big innings,” Bertolini said.

Youngstown State has been on the road since the season started Feb. 18 and is 10-19 overall.

The men’s baseball team is back in action as it takes on Northern Kentucky University in a three-day series from April 8-10.