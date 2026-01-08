Penguins heat up during winter break

By Marissa Masano / The Jambar

Over winter break, the Youngstown State University women’s basketball team posted a 5-1 record against a mix of nonconference and Horizon League opponents, highlighted by strong defensive performances and several career nights.

The Penguins earned their second Horizon League win with a 65-46 victory over Wright State University on Dec. 16, 2025. Facing a Raiders team that eliminated YSU in the first round of the 2025 Barbasol Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship, the Penguins used a decisive third-quarter run to pull away.

Redshirt freshman Danielle Cameron led the effort with a career-high and game-high 18 points.

After the game, Cameron reflected on her emotions during the milestone performance.

“It felt good. At the end, I just wanted to get the win. They beat us three times. That was in the back of our minds all prep, practice and shoot around. So, it does feel really nice for shots to finally start falling for me, but in the end, I just wanted to win,” Cameron said.

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half, but YSU’s defense took over late in the first half. The Penguins limited Wright State to just four points in the fourth quarter and stretched the lead to as many as 19.

Three days after the win, Youngstown State traveled to Miami for the Florida International Holiday Classic. The Penguins opened the tournament with a 78-61 loss to host Florida International University on Dec. 19, 2025. Sophomore Erica King led YSU with 15 points, but a 16-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.

The Penguins bounced back the following day with a 72-69 win over the University of Massachusetts. YSU handed the Minutewomen their second loss of the season, which dropped UMass 10 spots to No. 73 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings.

Redshirt freshman Sarah Baker scored a team-high 17 points individually, including five in the final minute. YSU scored 20 points in each of the first three quarters and held an 11-point lead as it entered the fourth. UMass briefly took a one-point lead with three seconds remaining, but Baker was fouled in the backcourt and made both free throws to seal the win.

Conference play resumed Dec. 29, 2025 as the Penguins defeated Cleveland State University at the Wolstein Center, 70-63. The Penguins earned their third HL win and first victory in Cleveland since 2022.

In her return against her former team, junior Paulina Hernandez scored a career-high 18 points. Sixth year Casey Santoro also added 18.

The teams combined for 53 points in the fourth quarter and exchanged 3-pointers on four straight possessions. Cleveland State cut the deficit to five with eight seconds remaining, but a layup by sophomore Sophia Gregory closed out the win.

The Penguins wrapped up the year on Dec. 31, 2025 with a 97-20 victory over Division II Salem University at Zidian Family Arena inside Beeghly Center. YSU allowed the opposition to score 20 points, which ranks as the fewest in YSU program history. Salem’s nine points in the first half were the second fewest YSU has ever allowed, while 11 points in the second half tied for fifth fewest.

Sophomore Hayden Barrier scored a career-high 18 points, while Hernandez and King also finished in double figures. All 11 Penguins scored at least four points.

The Penguins picked up another HL victory against Oakland University at home on Jan. 5. King scored a career-high 23 points in the 81-58 win.

Hernandez, Gregory and Baker all scored in double figures. The two teams were tied at 16 at the end of the first quarter, but King took control in the second, and scored 13 that built a 12 point lead for the Penguins by halftime.

King said her role as guard allows her to help the teams against the defense.

“It was definitely getting downhill and breaking down their defense. We sometimes have a problem getting downhill, but I like to create that and I’m good at seeing the floor and making good passes and decisions off of that. So I’m glad to play that role,” King said.

YSU scored the final 10 points of the contest and outscored Oakland by 24-12 in the fourth quarter. The win pushed the Penguins to 11-4 overall and 4-1 in HL play.

The Penguins continue the homestand today when they welcome Northern Kentucky University Tipoff is set for 7:17 p.m., with the game being streamed on ESPN +.