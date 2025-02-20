Penguins get flamed

By Jacob Pancake and John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University men’s tennis team played a series of matches with a double header Feb. 8 and a single day of competition Feb. 16, inside YSU’s Indoor Tennis Center.

The first two matches started with a double header against the University of Toledo and Walsh University. In the early matinee, the Penguins beat the Rockets 5-2, as they picked up four singles-match victories.

In doubles, Youngstown State earned two wins and secured the match point. Sophomore Onder Balci and freshman Ethan Dasset picked up a 6-2 victory at No. 1, while freshmen Filip Avdeev and Mihai Haita won 6-4 at No. 2.

Against the Cavaliers, the Penguins won all three doubles matches and four of their six singles matches.

Balci, Haita, senior William Rassat and freshman Takamasa Mishiro picked up the bulk of the wins in singles contests for YSU.

In response to Youngstown State’s collective effort in singles matches, Dasset said the team operates as a family.

“The team at YSU is more than just a couple of people from different areas of the world. We are family here,” Dasset said.

Youngstown State looked to take on Niagara University on Feb. 15, but the match was canceled with no plans to reschedule.

Against the University of Illinois Chicago, the Penguins received their first loss, 4-3. In a close defeat, the team won three singles matches, but lost the tiebreaker in doubles matches.

In singles, Avdeev, Balci and freshman Viktor Van Craenenbroeck picked up victories against the Flames.

The men’s tennis team falls to 6-1 on the season and looks to bounce back as it rounds out its five-game homestand.

The Penguins remain at home Feb. 21-22. The first match is scheduled for 5 p.m. against the University at Buffalo and the next match is at 11 a.m. against Mercyhurst University.

The team will receive a bye week until March 5, before hitting the road against Queens University of Charlotte.