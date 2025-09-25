Penguins capture invitational crown in record-breaking fashion

By Cecelia Chase / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University women’s golf team made history at Mill Creek MetroParks on Sept. 21-22, as the ’Guins emerged victorious at the 11th annual Roseann Schwartz Invitational — and broke records along the way.

In the process of placing first, two new school records were set. The team secured the lowest 36-hole score in program history with a 2-under-par finish and a team total of 574 — the old record of 577 was set in 2018, also at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational.

Not only did the’Guins break the 36-hole record, but they also set the lowest single-round team score in relation to par. They shot 284, which was 4-under-par in the second round.

Senior Maddi Shoults led YSU, and earned medalist honors with a two-round total of 141.

The victory marked the third-straight fall tournament win of the season. YSU beat out Purdue University Fort Wayne by a margin of 36 strokes.

Youngstown State built a commanding lead Sunday with a team score of 290 and a 21-shot lead. The Penguins then pulled away Monday with a record-setting 284, 4-under-par — the best round relative to par in program history.

Shoults led the way individually, with a total of 69 in the first round — her season best. She followed with an even-par 72 on Day Two to finish at 141.

Shoults’s total tied for the fourth-lowest, 36-hole score in program history and earned her medalist honors, as she became the third Penguin this fall to win an individual title.

Sophomore Sofia Perez Escarcena trailed a stroke behind in second, finishing at 142. She carded a 2-under-par 70 and an even-par 72 in the second round.

Sophomore Valentine Peña Anaya placed third with a career best of 144. Her second round of 69 included 13 pars and four birdies. She played her final 17 holes at par or better, after opening with a bogey.

Sophomore Neeranuch Prajunpanich rounded out Youngstown State’s sweep of the top-four spots, with 147 in a fourth-place finish. Her second-round 71 featured 11 pars and four birdies.

Several other Penguins also turned in strong performances. Playing as an individual, redshirt freshman Maureen Burns recorded a career-low 77 in the final round with 10 pars and two birdies to finish tied for 20th. Sophomore Bella Saur placed 27th at 162.

In the team standings, Purdue University Fort Wayne finished second at 610, followed by St. Francis University, Mercyhurst University and the University of Detroit Mercy.

The Penguins return to action Sept. 28 at the Notre Dame Invitational at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.









