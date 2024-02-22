Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction review

Among the Bros: A Fraternity Crime Story by Max Marshall | A deep dive into the historically corrupt and hidden side of campus fraternities. Marshall takes us back to 2018 when he visits the College of Charleston to unravel one of the most shocking campus crimes of the past decade.

Fiction review

The Glutton by A.K. Blakemore | A strange and sad man at the turn of 19th century France has a sickly and insatiable appetite. Upon finding himself bedridden and in the care of a nun, Tarare is presented to us in the most vulnerable and vile way a lonely man can be found.

Programs

Monday, March 4, 2024 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Intergenerational Chess & Checkers Club | No registration required

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 | 4 to 5 p.m. | Pizza Cross Stitch-Along (Event 1 of 5) | Registration required

Thursday, March 7, 2024 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Meet Elizabeth Packard | Registration Required

Visit libraryvisit.org to register, get more information or find other programs