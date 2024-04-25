Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction Review

The Survivors of the Clotilda: the Lost Stories of the Last Captives of the American Slave Trade by Hannah Durkin | Although the slave trade was banned by major players in the 19th century, several countries continued to illegally participate in the lucrative business. Durkin outlines the stories of the survivors of these voyages and how the trade finally came to an end.

Fiction Review

Piglet by Lottie Hazell | After building up her dream world and running away from her painful past, Piglet suddenly finds herself unable to escape what she has worked so hard to lose — including her childhood nickname. How will she cope?

Programs

Adventures in Herbalism – Lavender | Wednesday May 22 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Pride Friendship Bracelets | Saturday June 1 | 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. | Registration Required

Dungeons & Dragons | Tuesday June 4 | 5 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or place a hold on a title, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.