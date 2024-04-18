Penguin book nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction

My Side of the River: A Memoir by Elizabeth Camarillo Gutierrez | At the age of 15, U.S.-born Elizabeth witnessed her immigrant parents be deported to their home country of Mexico. In this vulnerable memoir, she shares the turmoil she faced and overcame as a result of becoming parentless and teaches us the often overlooked effects of immigration policy.

Fiction



Come and Get It by Kiley Reid | Senior resident assistant and student at the University of Arkansas, Millie Cousins, has a list of goals she is determined to meet. When she finally gets an opportunity that will make it all come true, quickly and easily, she jumps at it. But, in the end, does she really get what she wants?

Programs

DIY Butterfly Garland | Monday May 13 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Relaxing Watercolor | Tuesday May 14 | 6 to 7:30 p.m. | No Registration Required

Spiral Sun Catchers | Wednesday May 15 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.