Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction

How to Be a Renaissance Woman: the Untold History of Beauty & Female Creativity by Jill Burke | Reveals the long, rich and sometimes dark history of renaissance women. Like today, these women used makeup, hair styles and fashion to rebel against society and reclaim their agency. At the same time, Burke does not shy away from discussing the harmful aspects of renaissance beauty standards and how they still affect women today.

Fiction

The Bullet Swallower by Elizabeth Gonzalez James | Mixes the classic western genre with magical realism to tell this story about intergenerational trauma and facing the past. Readers follow two perspectives: Antonio Sonoro, an infamous bandido trying to survive and make a future for his family in 1895; and Jaime Sonoro, his movie star grandson living in 1964 who will have to answer for his grandfather’s crimes.

Programs

Monochrome Movie Monday | Monday April 15 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Tiny Book Keychains | Thursday April 18 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Casual Scrabble | Saturday April 20 | 3 to 4:30 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.