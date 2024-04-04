Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction

Murderabilia: a History of Crime in 100 Objects by Harold Schecter | A collection of relics of famous murders, from Lizzie Borden’s hatchet to the car from Bonnie and Clyde’s last joyride. Recommended for historians, collectors and true crime fans.

Fiction

The Happy Couple by Naoise Dolan | Celine and Luke are getting married and no one is happy about it. The story is told by the wedding party in alternating narrations, revealing their feelings and motives leading up to the wedding. Recommended for fans of contemporary relationship fiction.

Programs

Anime & Manga Club | Thursday April 11| 6 to 7:30 p.m. | Registration Required

National Library Week Special Event Station | Friday April 12 | All Day | No Registration Required

Cinephiles Film Club | Wednesday April 17 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at (330) 744-8636.