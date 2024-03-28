Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction

Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World–and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo | In her newest book, Oluo shines light on the work Americans are doing everyday to enact positive change from schools and housing to policing and labor. For anyone looking to feel inspired or hopeful for the future.

Fiction

You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue | A revenge tale that reimagines the supposed conquest of the ancient city of Tenochtitlan, modern-day Mexico City, with vivid, inescapable imagery of what could have been. Recommended for those enticed by magical realism and generational vengeance.

Programs

Soul(ar) Eclipse Journaling | Wednesday April 3 10 to 11 a.m. | Registration Required

Happy Crafting: Macramé Keychain | Wednesday April 10 | 5 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Food for Thought Book Discussion | Tuesday April 11 | 5 to 6:30 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave. or call us at 330-744-8636.