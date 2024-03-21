Penguin Book Nook with The Public Library

Nonfiction Review

Kubrick: An Odyssey by Robert Phillip Kolker | From “The Shining” (1980) to “Full Metal Jacket” (1987), Stanley Kubrick has been one of the most successful directors in American cinematography. This biography explores and captures his work over the span of four decades.

Fiction Review

What Feasts at Night by T. Kingfisher | In this stand alone sequel to “What Moves the Dead,” Alex Easton is left to unveil what dark power is ravaging their home. Is it a monster from local folklore? Or for once, some rational explanation? Recommended for lovers of gothic, horror and fantasy.

Programs

Casual Scrabble | Saturday March 23 | 3 to 4:30 p.m. | Registration Required

Soul(ar) Eclipse Journaling | Thursday March 28 | 6 to 7 p.m. | Registration Required

Relaxing Watercolor | Tuesday April 9 | 6 to 7:30 p.m. | Registration Required

To find more information or register for an event, please go to libraryvisit.org, meet us at 305 Wick Ave., or call us at 330-744-8636.